Red River Classic Info

Ardmore, Oklahoma – March

6U / 8U Machine Pitch OR Coach Pitch

June 2 – 4, 2017

5TH ANNUAL TEXAS STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

6U / 8U /10U / 12U / 14U

PLUS SENIOR NATIONALS

2017 10U/12U/14U JUNIOR NATIONAL INFO

AGE ELIGIBILITY QUESTIONS / ANSWER

Question: What age must my team play in beginning Aug 1, this year?

Answer: Ask yourself what age your oldest player on

December 31st of the current year will be????

This determines the age division you will need to play in beginning Aug 1st!

(Example: If your oldest player is 11 years old on or before Dec. 31st, you must register as a 12U team)

Effective Immediately

Rule 6.4 Xtra Player (XP) Rule

This rule has been expanded to include the 14/16/18 age divisions

at the discretion of the tournament director (including championship play)

in 2015.

**NOTE**

IFA-VTD allows any team insurance to participate in our events……If your team is utilizing individual cards…..make sure the card matches her birth certificate with pertinent information or the card will have to be corrected to match in order to participate for liability reasons. This is also for the protection of the player…..for example a card with the wrong birth date would allow their insurance to deny coverage….Please check your individual cards for any errors before any championship event!

