Red River Classic Info
Ardmore, Oklahoma – March
6U / 8U Machine Pitch OR Coach Pitch
June 2 – 4, 2017
5TH ANNUAL TEXAS STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS
6U / 8U /10U / 12U / 14U
PLUS SENIOR NATIONALS
2017 10U/12U/14U JUNIOR NATIONAL INFO
AGE ELIGIBILITY QUESTIONS / ANSWER
Question: What age must my team play in beginning Aug 1, this year?
Answer: Ask yourself what age your oldest player on
December 31st of the current year will be????
This determines the age division you will need to play in beginning Aug 1st!
(Example: If your oldest player is 11 years old on or before Dec. 31st, you must register as a 12U team)
Effective Immediately
Rule 6.4 Xtra Player (XP) Rule
This rule has been expanded to include the 14/16/18 age divisions
at the discretion of the tournament director (including championship play)
in 2015.
**NOTE**
IFA-VTD allows any team insurance to participate in our events……If your team is utilizing individual cards…..make sure the card matches her birth certificate with pertinent information or the card will have to be corrected to match in order to participate for liability reasons. This is also for the protection of the player…..for example a card with the wrong birth date would allow their insurance to deny coverage….Please check your individual cards for any errors before any championship event!
