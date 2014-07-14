IFA-VTD Jr National Top Finishers

SPONSORS
Congratulations to all teams participating in the IFA-VTD Jr. Nationals this past weekend in North Texas.
8U Champs: Centex Buzz
8U Runner-ups: Zebra Crush
8U 3rd: Lil Bz
8U 4th: Burleson Blast
8U 5th: Lubbock G8trz
8U 6th: Oklahoma Knockouts
10U Champs: Impact Gold Applebe
10U Runner-ups: 03 Texas Elite
10U 3rd: Firecrackers WTX Fortner
10U 4th: Lady Stros ‘0302
10U 5th: DeMarini Bulldogs
10U 5th: Alamo CIty Storm ’04
12U Champs: South Texas Fully Loaded
12U Runner-up: Texas Glory Blue
12U Final Four: Texas Elite 2020
12U Final Four: Austin Stars 01